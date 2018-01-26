A zoo in Paris was evacuated and temporarily shut down after at least 50 baboons managed to get out of their enclosures, The Guardian reported. It is not yet clear how the baboons escaped, Paris news website The Local reported.

The visitors were evacuated as the animals could be unpredictable “especially when stressed”, The Guardian quoted an official as saying. “They are stronger than us.”

Soon after the baboons got out of their enclosure on Friday morning, they gathered near the zoo’s centre piece known as the Grand Rocher. Authorities said they caught most of them in a few hours, but four are still on the loose.

As the dominant male members of the group are already back in their shelters, the remaining will follow, The Guardian quoted an official as saying.

Zoo spokesman Jerome Munier told AP the authorities have located the four baboons, and are likely to use sedative arrows to capture them.