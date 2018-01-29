Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against three suspected members of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba and eight people who are accused in the July 2017 Amarnath bus attack, PTI reported. Eight pilgrims were killed in the attack.

The Special Investigation Team set up to probe the matter submitted the document to the Anantnag sessions court and the chief judicial magistrate.

The document identifies Aijaz Ahmad Wagay, Bilal Ahmad Reshi, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, Khalid Muzaffar Dar, Tanveer Ahmad Dar, Sarjeel Ahmad Sheikh and Yawar Bashir Wani and suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants Abu Ismail, Maaviya and Furqan, the news agency reported. The name of a juvenile accused has been withheld.

The main accused, Abu Ismail, was killed during a clash with security forces on September 14, 2017, the document said. Ismail was a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant of Pakistani origin, the Special Investigation Team said. Two of his Pakistani associates killed in December.