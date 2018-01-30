The big news: Economic Survey flags climate change risk to farm incomes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court issued contempt notices to four states in a cow vigilantism case, and the toll in a bus accident in West Bengal rose to 36.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chidambaram says Centre has admitted failure to revive jobs and agriculture sectors: The Economic Survey said farm incomes can drop by 25% because of climate change, and also has a section on gender this year.
- SC asks Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to reply to contempt of court plea in cow vigilantism case: The apex court was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Tarun Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.
- Toll in Murshidabad bus accident rises to 36, West Bengal government announces compensation: The rescue team pulled the bus out of the canal using cranes after eight hours.
- Andrew McCabe abruptly steps down as FBI deputy director: His departure comes ahead of a report that will review the FBI’s functioning in 2016 when the agency was probing the alleged Russian meddling in US elections.
- Telangana software engineer found dead in his apartment in Texas: The autopsy was completed and the body is likely to be flown to India by Thursday.
- Kerala HC issues notice to Centre after petitioners say orange-coloured passports are discriminatory: The government’s decision would lead to the segregation of people on the basis of their educational qualifications and economic status, the petitioners said.
- Punjab police officer shoots himself during a students’ protest against ‘moral policing’: The bullet Baljinder Singh Sandhu fired also hit a constable, leaving him critically injured.
- NHRC issues notice to Centre, states over health risks traffic police face because of air pollution: ‘Allegedly, the high air pollution is causing reduced life expectancy,’ the rights panel noted, asking them to respond within eight weeks.
- Congress leader Jagdish Tytler says Rajiv Gandhi travelled around north Delhi during the 1984 riots: Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed the former prime minister had ‘supervised’ the riots.
- Jammu and Kashmir police file chargesheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, eight others in Amarnath pilgrimage attack: Eight pilgrims were killed in the July 2017 attack.