A look at the headlines right now:

Chidambaram says Centre has admitted failure to revive jobs and agriculture sectors: The Economic Survey said farm incomes can drop by 25% because of climate change, and also has a section on gender this year. SC asks Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to reply to contempt of court plea in cow vigilantism case: The apex court was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Tarun Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. Toll in Murshidabad bus accident rises to 36, West Bengal government announces compensation: The rescue team pulled the bus out of the canal using cranes after eight hours. Andrew McCabe abruptly steps down as FBI deputy director: His departure comes ahead of a report that will review the FBI’s functioning in 2016 when the agency was probing the alleged Russian meddling in US elections. Telangana software engineer found dead in his apartment in Texas: The autopsy was completed and the body is likely to be flown to India by Thursday. Kerala HC issues notice to Centre after petitioners say orange-coloured passports are discriminatory: The government’s decision would lead to the segregation of people on the basis of their educational qualifications and economic status, the petitioners said. Punjab police officer shoots himself during a students’ protest against ‘moral policing’: The bullet Baljinder Singh Sandhu fired also hit a constable, leaving him critically injured. NHRC issues notice to Centre, states over health risks traffic police face because of air pollution: ‘Allegedly, the high air pollution is causing reduced life expectancy,’ the rights panel noted, asking them to respond within eight weeks. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler says Rajiv Gandhi travelled around north Delhi during the 1984 riots: Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed the former prime minister had ‘supervised’ the riots. Jammu and Kashmir police file chargesheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, eight others in Amarnath pilgrimage attack: Eight pilgrims were killed in the July 2017 attack.