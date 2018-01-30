A cook at a primary school in Madhya Pradesh allegedly threw hot dal at a Class 1 boy last week after he asked for a second helping, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Dindori district after he got burns on his face, cheeks, chest and back. He is now in a stable condition.

On Monday, police said a case had been registered and they would take action, ANI reported.

The alleged incident took place during the mid-day meal break on January 23 in the school in Ludra village. The staff member threw dal at the boy when he asked for a second helping.