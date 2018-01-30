A look at the headlines right now:

Fresh violence breaks out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, mob ransacks and sets shop on fire: Referring to the communal clashes that began on Republic Day, Bareilly District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikram said it has now become a ‘trend’ to enter Muslim localities, shout anti-Pakistan slogans. AAP, BJP talks on Delhi markets sealing drive fail, CM Arvind Kejriwal to move Supreme Court: The BJP delegation walked out of the chief minister’s house during the meeting on Tuesday. 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 8-month-old cousin in Delhi: He was booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Shubman Gill, Ishan Porel set up India’s 203-run win over Pakistan in U-19 World Cup: Porel bowled a brilliant spell at the start, reducing Pakistan to 28/4. Gill set up India’s win with an unbeaten hundred. Pentagon says Russian jet was 5 feet from US Navy flight over Black Sea, Moscow says ‘safe distance’: The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the American aircraft they intercepted was commonly used for surveillance. BJP got the most donations from corporate donors in 2016-’17 through poll trusts, says ADR report: The BJP got 89.22% of donations, followed by the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Samajwadi Party. US ends ban restricting entry of refugees from 11 ‘high-risk’ countries: However, they will have to go through an elaborate process of vetting before admission. Ola to begin services in Australia’s Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in 2018: This is only the second time that the Indian ride-hailing company is venturing into foreign markets. ‘Nirbhaya’s rape was her mistake, don’t wear jeans, lipstick’, Raipur teacher allegedly warns girls: ‘Girls expose their body only when they don’t have beautiful faces,’ biology teacher Snehlata Shankhwar is said to have told students. Indonesia police cut hair, force transgender women to wear men’s clothes in Aceh: The police said they were ‘coaching’ them to behave like ‘real men’