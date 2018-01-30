The big news: Fresh violence erupts in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj town, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arvind Kejriwal said he will move the SC over sealing of Delhi markets, and a Delhi man was arrested for allegedly raping his infant cousin.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Fresh violence breaks out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, mob ransacks and sets shop on fire: Referring to the communal clashes that began on Republic Day, Bareilly District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikram said it has now become a ‘trend’ to enter Muslim localities, shout anti-Pakistan slogans.
- AAP, BJP talks on Delhi markets sealing drive fail, CM Arvind Kejriwal to move Supreme Court: The BJP delegation walked out of the chief minister’s house during the meeting on Tuesday.
- 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 8-month-old cousin in Delhi: He was booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
- Shubman Gill, Ishan Porel set up India’s 203-run win over Pakistan in U-19 World Cup: Porel bowled a brilliant spell at the start, reducing Pakistan to 28/4. Gill set up India’s win with an unbeaten hundred.
- Pentagon says Russian jet was 5 feet from US Navy flight over Black Sea, Moscow says ‘safe distance’: The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the American aircraft they intercepted was commonly used for surveillance.
- BJP got the most donations from corporate donors in 2016-’17 through poll trusts, says ADR report: The BJP got 89.22% of donations, followed by the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Samajwadi Party.
- US ends ban restricting entry of refugees from 11 ‘high-risk’ countries: However, they will have to go through an elaborate process of vetting before admission.
- Ola to begin services in Australia’s Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in 2018: This is only the second time that the Indian ride-hailing company is venturing into foreign markets.
- ‘Nirbhaya’s rape was her mistake, don’t wear jeans, lipstick’, Raipur teacher allegedly warns girls: ‘Girls expose their body only when they don’t have beautiful faces,’ biology teacher Snehlata Shankhwar is said to have told students.
- Indonesia police cut hair, force transgender women to wear men’s clothes in Aceh: The police said they were ‘coaching’ them to behave like ‘real men’