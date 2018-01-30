The big news: Government scraps decision to issue orange-coloured passports, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Adityanath said the perpetrators of Kasganj violence will not be spared, and a Delhi man was arrested for allegedly raping his infant cousin.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MEA withdraws decision to introduce orange-coloured passports for those with ECR status: The government added that it would continue the practice of printing the last page of passports.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath issues stern warning after fresh violence breaks out in Kasganj: Bareilly District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh, who had said that it had become a ‘trend’ now for people to forcefully ‘enter Muslim localities, raise anti-Pakistan slogans’, may face action.
- 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 8-month-old cousin in Delhi: He was booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
- Centre raises salaries of Supreme Court and High Court judges by nearly 200%: The judges will draw these salaries in addition to perks such as official residence, cars, staff and allowances.
- Chief economic adviser says stock market boom is a ‘matter of concern’, warns of sharp decline: Arvind Subramanian said share prices could collapse unless backed by economic growth.
- I never said that Mahatma Gandhi did not utter ‘Hey Ram’ when Nathuram Godse shot him, says aide: Nonagenarian Venkita Kalyanam said he ‘could not hear anything due to the commotion’ after the leader was shot.
- Ireland will hold a referendum in May to decide whether the law against abortion should be repealed: An amendment to the Irish law against abortion will allow termination of pregnancy up to 12 weeks on request.
- Violent protests break out in Karnataka’s Bidar after man allegedly rapes, murders 20-year-old woman: Pro-Hindutva groups have reportedly called for a strike, and the police resorted to baton-charging the agitators.
- ‘Nirbhaya’s rape was her mistake, don’t wear jeans, lipstick’, Raipur teacher allegedly warns girls: ‘Girls expose their body only when they don’t have beautiful faces,’ biology teacher Snehlata Shankhwar is said to have told students.
- China is as much of a danger to the US and Western Europe as Russia is, says CIA chief: Mike Pompeo claimed that Beijing had attempted to steal US commercial information and ‘infiltrate schools and hospitals’.