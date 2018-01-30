A look at the headlines right now:

MEA withdraws decision to introduce orange-coloured passports for those with ECR status: The government added that it would continue the practice of printing the last page of passports. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath issues stern warning after fresh violence breaks out in Kasganj: Bareilly District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh, who had said that it had become a ‘trend’ now for people to forcefully ‘enter Muslim localities, raise anti-Pakistan slogans’, may face action. 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 8-month-old cousin in Delhi: He was booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Centre raises salaries of Supreme Court and High Court judges by nearly 200%: The judges will draw these salaries in addition to perks such as official residence, cars, staff and allowances. Chief economic adviser says stock market boom is a ‘matter of concern’, warns of sharp decline: Arvind Subramanian said share prices could collapse unless backed by economic growth. I never said that Mahatma Gandhi did not utter ‘Hey Ram’ when Nathuram Godse shot him, says aide: Nonagenarian Venkita Kalyanam said he ‘could not hear anything due to the commotion’ after the leader was shot. Ireland will hold a referendum in May to decide whether the law against abortion should be repealed: An amendment to the Irish law against abortion will allow termination of pregnancy up to 12 weeks on request. Violent protests break out in Karnataka’s Bidar after man allegedly rapes, murders 20-year-old woman: Pro-Hindutva groups have reportedly called for a strike, and the police resorted to baton-charging the agitators. ‘Nirbhaya’s rape was her mistake, don’t wear jeans, lipstick’, Raipur teacher allegedly warns girls: ‘Girls expose their body only when they don’t have beautiful faces,’ biology teacher Snehlata Shankhwar is said to have told students. China is as much of a danger to the US and Western Europe as Russia is, says CIA chief: Mike Pompeo claimed that Beijing had attempted to steal US commercial information and ‘infiltrate schools and hospitals’.