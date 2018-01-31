A third civilian hit by a bullet when the Army fired on protestors in Kashmir’s Shopian district died of his injuries on Wednesday, the Greater Kashmir reported.

Rayees Ahmed Ganai, 23, was a resident of the Narpora village. He was taken to the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar soon after the firing on January 27, with a bullet injury in the head, the Hindustan Times reported.

Two others, 20-year-old Javid Ahmad Bhat and 24-year-old Suhail Javid Lone, died in the firing.

The Army claimed a day later that it was forced to open fire on the civilians in self defence as they pelted stones at a convoy and injured officers.

Restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar following the firing and the district administration ordered an inquiry. The police filed a case against the Army’s 10th Garhwal Rifles unit, which was involved in the incident.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded the withdrawal of the FIR registered against Army men. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, however, dismissed the BJP’s concern that the government’s move would demoralise the Army, and said the FIR would be taken to its logical conclusion.

“I do not think the Army will be demoralised by a single FIR,” Mufti said. “Army is an institution and it has played a good role but there can be black sheep.”