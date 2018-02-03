A look at the headlines right now:

Manjot Kalra’s century steers India U-19 to their fourth World Cup triumph: The BCCI announced rewards of Rs 50 lakh to coach Rahul Dravid, and Rs 30 lakh to the players. Two suspected LeT militants arrested in Baramulla district: They reportedly received training at camps near Islamabad and had received visas from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. BJP breaks 15-year-old alliance in Nagaland, ties up with Nationalist Democratic People’s Party: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the northeast is crucial for stronger ties with ASEAN. Karni Sena splinter group expels members who ‘withdrew’ protests against Padmaavat: The group’s leader in Mumbai had said that a few of its members watched the movie on Friday and found that it glorifies Rajput valour. Six wounded in Italy drive-by shooting, police say foreigners were targeted: One of the victims is in critical condition, and a suspect has been arrested. Bhopal Police book Congress MLA for allegedly abducting, raping journalism student: The student is currently in jail on charges of extorting money from the MLA, Hemant Katare. Opposition protests in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against Haryana assault incident: The National Conference accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of students studying outside the state. Muslim personal law board may soon make grooms promise not to give triple talaq: The board will discuss the matter when it meets in Hyderabad on February 9. Petrol tanker with 22 Indian crew members goes missing off West African nation of Benin: The vessel was last heard from on February 1 from Cotonou in Benin, a place known for a high risk of piracy. Protestors in Kolkata set ablaze five buses, disrupt traffic after two students are run over: The accident occurred at 11 am at the busy Chingrighata crossing on the arterial Eastern Metropolitan Bypass road.