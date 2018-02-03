The big news: India celebrates its fourth under-19 World Cup victory, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two suspected LeT militants were arrested in Kashmir, and the BJP announced a new pre-poll alliance in Nagaland.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Manjot Kalra’s century steers India U-19 to their fourth World Cup triumph: The BCCI announced rewards of Rs 50 lakh to coach Rahul Dravid, and Rs 30 lakh to the players.
- Two suspected LeT militants arrested in Baramulla district: They reportedly received training at camps near Islamabad and had received visas from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.
- BJP breaks 15-year-old alliance in Nagaland, ties up with Nationalist Democratic People’s Party: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the northeast is crucial for stronger ties with ASEAN.
- Karni Sena splinter group expels members who ‘withdrew’ protests against Padmaavat: The group’s leader in Mumbai had said that a few of its members watched the movie on Friday and found that it glorifies Rajput valour.
- Six wounded in Italy drive-by shooting, police say foreigners were targeted: One of the victims is in critical condition, and a suspect has been arrested.
- Bhopal Police book Congress MLA for allegedly abducting, raping journalism student: The student is currently in jail on charges of extorting money from the MLA, Hemant Katare.
- Opposition protests in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against Haryana assault incident: The National Conference accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of students studying outside the state.
- Muslim personal law board may soon make grooms promise not to give triple talaq: The board will discuss the matter when it meets in Hyderabad on February 9.
- Petrol tanker with 22 Indian crew members goes missing off West African nation of Benin: The vessel was last heard from on February 1 from Cotonou in Benin, a place known for a high risk of piracy.
- Protestors in Kolkata set ablaze five buses, disrupt traffic after two students are run over: The accident occurred at 11 am at the busy Chingrighata crossing on the arterial Eastern Metropolitan Bypass road.