The big news: India wins its fourth under-19 World Cup, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP formed a new alliance in Nagaland ahead of the polls, and the Delhi Police detained the fourth accused in a Class 9 student’s death.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Manjot Kalra’s century steers India U-19 to their fourth World Cup triumph: The BCCI announced rewards of Rs 50 lakh to coach Rahul Dravid, and Rs 30 lakh to the players.
- BJP breaks 15-year-old alliance in Nagaland, ties up with Nationalist Democratic People’s Party: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the northeast is crucial for stronger ties with ASEAN.
- Delhi Police detain fourth minor accused in death of a Class 9 student after school brawl: Officers had earlier detained three others after CCTV camera footage showed the five boys fighting in the toilet.
- Jammu and Kashmir government withdraws cases against 9,730 people accused of pelting stones: The government’s decision to not pursue 1,745 cases was subject to ‘certain conditions’, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told the Assembly.
- Two suspected LeT militants arrested in Baramulla district: They reportedly received training at camps near Islamabad and had received visas from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.
- Karni Sena splinter group expels members who ‘withdrew’ protests against Padmaavat: The group’s leader in Mumbai had said that a few of its members watched the movie on Friday and found that it glorifies Rajput valour.
- Bhopal Police book Congress MLA for allegedly abducting, raping journalism student: The student is currently in jail on charges of extorting money from the MLA, Hemant Katare.
- Opposition protests in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against Haryana assault incident: The National Conference accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of students studying outside the state.
- Petrol tanker with 22 Indian crew members goes missing off West African nation of Benin: The vessel was last heard from on February 1 from Cotonou in Benin, a place known for a high risk of piracy.
- Protestors in Kolkata set ablaze five buses, disrupt traffic after two students are run over: The accident occurred at 11 am at the busy Chingrighata crossing on the arterial Eastern Metropolitan Bypass road.