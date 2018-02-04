A look at the headlines right now:

Manjot Kalra’s century steers India U-19 to their fourth World Cup triumph: The BCCI announced rewards of Rs 50 lakh to coach Rahul Dravid, and Rs 30 lakh to the players. BJP breaks 15-year-old alliance in Nagaland, ties up with Nationalist Democratic People’s Party: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the northeast is crucial for stronger ties with ASEAN. Delhi Police detain fourth minor accused in death of a Class 9 student after school brawl: Officers had earlier detained three others after CCTV camera footage showed the five boys fighting in the toilet. Jammu and Kashmir government withdraws cases against 9,730 people accused of pelting stones: The government’s decision to not pursue 1,745 cases was subject to ‘certain conditions’, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told the Assembly. Two suspected LeT militants arrested in Baramulla district: They reportedly received training at camps near Islamabad and had received visas from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Karni Sena splinter group expels members who ‘withdrew’ protests against Padmaavat: The group’s leader in Mumbai had said that a few of its members watched the movie on Friday and found that it glorifies Rajput valour. Bhopal Police book Congress MLA for allegedly abducting, raping journalism student: The student is currently in jail on charges of extorting money from the MLA, Hemant Katare. Opposition protests in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against Haryana assault incident: The National Conference accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of students studying outside the state. Petrol tanker with 22 Indian crew members goes missing off West African nation of Benin: The vessel was last heard from on February 1 from Cotonou in Benin, a place known for a high risk of piracy. Protestors in Kolkata set ablaze five buses, disrupt traffic after two students are run over: The accident occurred at 11 am at the busy Chingrighata crossing on the arterial Eastern Metropolitan Bypass road.