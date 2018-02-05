The big news: Four soldiers killed in ceasefire violation in J&K’s Rajouri, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Telugu Desam Party decided to remain a BJP ally at the Centre, and Narendra Modi said there is ‘ease of doing murder’ in Karnataka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four soldiers, including an Army captain, killed in alleged ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir: The shelling, allegedly by Pakistani troops, began in Poonch district around 11.15 am on Sunday and spread to Mendhar and Rajouri around 3.30 pm.
- Telugu Desam Party decides to keep alliance with BJP intact after row over Budget: Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked the party’s legislators to protest in Parliament against the allocation to the state in the Union Budget.
- Congress is standing at the exit door in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi in Bengaluru: Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked the prime minister to find resolution for the Mahadayi river dispute.
- Rajasthan bye-poll results were a ‘wake-up call’ for the BJP, says Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje: She advised party MLAs to not work towards ‘self-goals’.
- Maldives Supreme Court says there is no legal reason for government to not implement its order: The bench issued the statement after the government ordered security forces to resist any move to arrest or impeach President Yameen Abdul Gayoom.
- UP policeman arrested for allegedly shooting at gym trainer, family alleges fake encounter: Three Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been suspended.
- We gave AAP lawmakers ample opportunity to participate in hearings, says EC: The poll panel said the party’s legislators had deliberately abstained from attending the hearings.
- Rajnath Singh promises CBI inquiry into journalist’s murder if BJP comes to power in Tripura: The home minister also accused the Manik Sarkar-led CPI(M) government in the state of stalling development.
- I hope Sunni Muslims will support building Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Giriraj Singh: A three-judge Supreme Court bench is scheduled to give its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute case on February 8.
- Syrian rebels shoot down Russian plane, kill pilot on the ground: The Sukhoi 25 was shot down over the town of Maasran in Idlib province.