A look at the headlines right now:

Four soldiers, including an Army captain, killed in alleged ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir: The shelling, allegedly by Pakistani troops, began in Poonch district around 11.15 am on Sunday and spread to Mendhar and Rajouri around 3.30 pm. Telugu Desam Party decides to keep alliance with BJP intact after row over Budget: Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked the party’s legislators to protest in Parliament against the allocation to the state in the Union Budget.

Congress is standing at the exit door in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi in Bengaluru: Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked the prime minister to find resolution for the Mahadayi river dispute. Rajasthan bye-poll results were a ‘wake-up call’ for the BJP, says Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje: She advised party MLAs to not work towards ‘self-goals’. Maldives Supreme Court says there is no legal reason for government to not implement its order: The bench issued the statement after the government ordered security forces to resist any move to arrest or impeach President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. UP policeman arrested for allegedly shooting at gym trainer, family alleges fake encounter: Three Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been suspended. We gave AAP lawmakers ample opportunity to participate in hearings, says EC: The poll panel said the party’s legislators had deliberately abstained from attending the hearings. Rajnath Singh promises CBI inquiry into journalist’s murder if BJP comes to power in Tripura: The home minister also accused the Manik Sarkar-led CPI(M) government in the state of stalling development. I hope Sunni Muslims will support building Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Giriraj Singh: A three-judge Supreme Court bench is scheduled to give its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute case on February 8. Syrian rebels shoot down Russian plane, kill pilot on the ground: The Sukhoi 25 was shot down over the town of Maasran in Idlib province.