In the second trading session since the Union Budget was announced on Thursday, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened to heavy losses and dipped below the 35,000 mark. The broader Nifty 50 also slumped in opening trade.

The poor performance of the Indian indices continued from Friday as investor sentiment has been subdued over the government’s proposed 10% tax on long-term capital gains on equity gains above Rs 1 lakh.

On Friday, Sensex closed 839.91 points, or 2.34%, down at 35,066.75. Nifty 50 ended 256.30 points, or 2.33%, lower at 10,760.60 – its biggest intra-day slump in more than a year.

At 11.40 am, Sensex was down 275.02 points, or 0.78%, at 34,791.73, and the Nifty 50 was trading 86.25 points, or 0.80%, lower at 10,674.35. At one point in the morning trade, Sensex hit a low of 34,520.80, trading 545.95 points down, and the Nifty, too, fell 166.40 points to 10,594.20.

Realty, metal, capital goods and healthcare stocks were among the top losers on both the Sensex and Nifty on Monday morning. Yes Bank, HDFC Ltd, the State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Hind Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries made major losses.

The rupee was trading lower at 64.09 against the US dollar. Other Asian markets also dropped over 1% after losses on Wall Street last week, Reuters reported.