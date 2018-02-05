The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after legislators from the Samajwadi Party vociferously protested against police shootouts in Uttar Pradesh, IANS reported.

A sub-inspector was arrested on Sunday and three other officers from the Uttar Pradesh Police were suspended for allegedly shooting at a 25-year-old gym trainer in Noida. The Samajwadi Party mentioned this incident and demanded that the House discuss the recent spate of police shootings in the state.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Samajwadi Party's protest over 'Noida fake encounter' issue. — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah is scheduled to lead the ruling party in the Upper House during a debate on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech in Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session.

The speech is known as the “motion of thanks” to the president’s address, and the debate will be held on Monday and Tuesday, The Indian Express reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak on Tuesday.

This will be Shah’s first speech in Rajya Sabha. He was scheduled to speak in the Winter Session but did not get his turn as the House’s proceedings were frequently disrupted.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha, too, was adjourned for the day after members paid tribute to Hukum Singh, the BJP MP from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh who died on Saturday.