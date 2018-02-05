Apple is “looking into” complaints that a bug in its new iPhone X prevents users from answering calls, Financial Times reported on Sunday. Hundreds of users have complained on Apple’s forums in recent weeks that they cannot take calls on their $1,000 (around Rs 65,000) device.

According to complaints, the touchscreen of the device takes up to 10 seconds to light up during an incoming call, thus preventing the user from accepting the call. “Whenever I receive an incoming call in my iPhone X, ringtone starts but the display comes in after 6-8 seconds,” one user wrote to Apple.

Another user said he sold his phone assuming that only his particular device had the problem, but he faced the same thing in the new one he bought.

The phone was launched in November 2017 amid much fanfare across India and overseas. The company has sold 2.9 crore iPhone Xs by December 2917, Financial Times reported, quoting market research group Canalys. Apple has called the iPhone X its top-selling iPhone model.