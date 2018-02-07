Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday said there was no need for Muslims to live in India since “they had partitioned the country on the basis of population”, ANI reported.

Khatiyar’s statement was in response to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi demand that the Centre should introduce a law penalising anyone who calls an Indian Muslim “Pakistani”.

Katiyar said, “There should be a bill that punishes those who do not respect Vande Matram, those who insult the national flag, those who hoist the Pakistani flag.” Instead of living in India, Muslims should “go to Bangladesh or Pakistan”, he added “What work do they have here?”

On Monday, Katiyar had stirred another controversy when he said the Taj Mahal in Agra will soon become “Tej Mandir”.