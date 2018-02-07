Seven Afghan Army officers, including two generals, have been sacked and charged with negligence in connection with an attack at a military academy in Kabul on January 29, which killed 11 soldiers.

They are being investigated further, President Ashraf Ghani said on Twitter on Tuesday. Defence Ministry spokesperson Daulat Waziri told AP that the seven officers will be tried in a military court.

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack, in which five gunmen and suicide bombers started firing near the academy before dawn. Clashes between security forces and the attackers followed, and went on for five hours. Two attackers were killed, two blew themselves up and one was arrested. Sixteen soldiers were injured.

Meanwhile, five civilians were arrested in connection with the attack at Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel on January 21 and a suicide bombing on January 27, Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish said.