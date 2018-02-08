The big news: Modi attacks Congress in his Parliament speech, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Hizbul Mujahideen claimed it helped Srinagar hospital attacker escape, and Centre said the demand to know Rafale deal details was unrealistic.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress wants the India of Bofors and chopper scams, says Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha: In the Lower House, he said that if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the first prime minister, all of Kashmir would have been India’s.
- Hizbul Mujahideen claims it helped arrested militant escape from Srinagar hospital: In an eight-minute audio clip, the outfit’s commander said Mohammad Naveed Jat had now reached South Kashmir safely.
- Opposition’s demand to know the details of Rafale aircraft deal is ‘unrealistic’, says Centre: The Defence Ministry said it was just following the confidentiality provisions of an agreement that the previous government signed.
- Actor Jeetendra denies allegations of sexual assault levelled by his cousin: The complainant alleged that the incident had taken place nearly five decades ago.
- Starting April, Delhi government schools will teach children how to be happy: Crimes such as murder and rape make us realise that there is a need to re-look at education fundamentally, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.
- Pakistan court awards death sentence to one, jail term to 30 in Mashal Khan murder case: The anti-terrorism court in Abbotabad, however, acquitted 26 students for lack of evidence.
- ‘Identity of Indians cannot be confined to Aadhaar alone,’ Kapil Sibal argues in Supreme Court: The senior advocate held that allowing private entities to mandate Aadhaar was ‘gravely unconstitutional’.
- Saudi Arabia allows Air India to use its airspace for Delhi-Tel Aviv flights, report Israeli media: However, an unidentified spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s airline authority said the carrier was not granted any such permission.
- Over 1.8 lakh students absent on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh board examinations: In Naini, a Special Task Force arrested two teachers and the headmaster of a school for helping students cheat.
- Delhi government defends law against eating beef in High Court: The state said it was obligated under the Constitution to protect cows and other milch and draught animals.