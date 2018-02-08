A look at the headlines right now:

Congress wants the India of Bofors and chopper scams, says Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha: In the Lower House, he said that if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the first prime minister, all of Kashmir would have been India’s. Hizbul Mujahideen claims it helped arrested militant escape from Srinagar hospital: In an eight-minute audio clip, the outfit’s commander said Mohammad Naveed Jat had now reached South Kashmir safely. Opposition’s demand to know the details of Rafale aircraft deal is ‘unrealistic’, says Centre: The Defence Ministry said it was just following the confidentiality provisions of an agreement that the previous government signed. Actor Jeetendra denies allegations of sexual assault levelled by his cousin: The complainant alleged that the incident had taken place nearly five decades ago. Starting April, Delhi government schools will teach children how to be happy: Crimes such as murder and rape make us realise that there is a need to re-look at education fundamentally, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said. Pakistan court awards death sentence to one, jail term to 30 in Mashal Khan murder case: The anti-terrorism court in Abbotabad, however, acquitted 26 students for lack of evidence. ‘Identity of Indians cannot be confined to Aadhaar alone,’ Kapil Sibal argues in Supreme Court: The senior advocate held that allowing private entities to mandate Aadhaar was ‘gravely unconstitutional’. Saudi Arabia allows Air India to use its airspace for Delhi-Tel Aviv flights, report Israeli media: However, an unidentified spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s airline authority said the carrier was not granted any such permission. Over 1.8 lakh students absent on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh board examinations: In Naini, a Special Task Force arrested two teachers and the headmaster of a school for helping students cheat. Delhi government defends law against eating beef in High Court: The state said it was obligated under the Constitution to protect cows and other milch and draught animals.