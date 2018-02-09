The National Human Rights Commission on Friday asked the Defence Ministry for a report on alleged “humiliation and violation of the human rights of Army personnel” in Jammu and Kashmir.

The panel said it was acting on a complaint filed by three people, all children of Army officers. The complaint referred to the January 27 incident in Shopian, when an unruly mob allegedly pelted an Army administrative convoy with stones. Three civilians were killed in the clashes that ensued, after the Army said it was forced to open fire in self-defence.

The Army said seven of its personnel were injured and 11 vehicles were damaged in the clash.

In a statement on Friday, the human rights panel said the complainants had asked for “intervention for an appropriate inquiry” into this incident. The children were “disturbed” by the stone pelting and assaults, the panel said.

“They alleged, quoting news reports, that the attack on the Army convoy in Shopian district was completely unprovoked an unwarranted, and still a First Information Report was registered against the Army personnel,” the panel said.

According to the panel, the complainants have submitted a date-wise list of incidents where the Army allegedly “faced hostilities from the very people it was deployed to protect”. The complaint also said the administration has “failed to safeguard the human rights of the members of the Armed Forces”.

The panel said it has written to the defence secretary and asked for a report in four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by the father of one of the Army officers, Aditya Kumar, who has been charged in the Shopian firing incident. The family claims the FIR against Kumar has no legal basis.