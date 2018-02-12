Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said Jaish-e-Mohammed militants from Pakistan carried out the attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu on Saturday, and that Islamabad “will pay for this misadventure”. Five soldiers and a civilian were killed in the attack.

Evidence against the militants has been compiled and will be given to Pakistan, she said at a press conference in Jammu, ANI reported. “[Despite] giving dossiers after dossiers, Pakistan has not taken any action.”

The process of handing over evidence to Pakistan “will be a continuous process”, she added, and claimed that Islamabad’s culpability in such attacks had been “proved over and over again”.

The militants were controlled by handlers from across the border, Sitharaman said, adding that the evidence is being scrutinised by the National Investigating Agency. “Pakistan [is] expanding the arch of terror to areas south of Pir Panjal and [is] resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration.”

Islamabad had on Sunday rejected India’s assertion that the militants who attacked the Army camp came from Pakistan. The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community to ensure that India refrains “from any misadventure across the Line of Control” and put pressure on it to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.

“A particular segment in the Indian media runs with their innuendos to malign Pakistan and whips up public frenzy,” the statement had read, adding that India’s claims were an attempt to divert attention from the “state terrorism” it practices in Jammu and Kashmir.