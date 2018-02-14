A look at the headlines right now:

Complaint filed against viral song ‘Manikya Malarayi Poovi’ for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments: A police officer said the complainants had been asked to provide video proof of their claims. Punjab National Bank detects fraudulent transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore: The bank’s share price fell in early trading on Wednesday, after it informed the Bombay Stock Exchange. Police say they have arrested main accused in Allahabad Dalit student’s murder: On Wednesday, the police had said that Vijay Shankar Singh had links with Rashtriya Lok Dal politician Sonu Singh. Former Bombay HC judge raises doubts over past hearings in Sohrabuddin case: Justice AM Thipsay wants the High Court to take a look at the case again. Centre cannot force states to pay for its healthcare scheme, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: The Trinamool leader has threatened to opt out of the massive scheme. NIA summons 3 officials from Nagaland CM’s office in connection with an extortion case, say reports: The officers’ name came up during an investigation into the payments made to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Khaplang from state funds. Two labourers in Bengaluru cleaning septic tank die, police book restaurant management: A police officer said the workers had no safety gear and were not trained in manual scavenging. Cape Town reduces water consumption, taps will not run dry till June: The country declared the drought a national disaster, which means the central government will take over relief work. Single mother moves Bombay HC after BMC refuses to issue birth certificate without father’s name: The bench asked the civic authorities to file a reply to the plea within two weeks. Delhi government issues notice to Pierce Brosnan over a paan masala advertisement: The health department asked the Hollywood actor to reply within 10 days or face jail time of two years or a fine of Rs 5,000.