Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday claimed that his comment on girls drinking beer was taken out of context, and that he had only referred to “school and college students”, PTI reported.

“It was twisted in such a way that finally the interviewer had to intervene and tweet that I was referring to school and college students,” the chief minister said, adding that he had “not asked anyone not to drink”. Parrikar claimed that he had used the word “worried” and not fear. “Worry is different from fear.”

Asked about his Cabinet colleague Vijai Sardesai’s comment on domestic tourists who visit the state, the chief minister said the minister should have been careful while making the statement.

“He should not have used very harsh words,” Parrikar told PTI. “I have spoken to him about it. He was not wrong in what he was highlighting. But he interpreted it in a wrong way or rather, he was not able to express it correctly.”

An appeal to the judiciary

Parrikar said the judiciary should take into account that it is impossible for governments to disrupt their state’s economic trajectory all of a sudden, IANS reported. He was commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision to quash the Goa government’s order to renew the licenses of mining companies in the state.

Without going into the merits of the judgement...Goa is facing economic problems – is a fact,” Parrikar said.

Fresh leases will be issued only after the companies obtain environment clearances and the government has to start a fresh auction process, the top court had said in is ruling on February 7.