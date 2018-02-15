The Israeli Police’s recommendation to prosecute Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two cases of bribery and fraud includes the name of Indian industrialist Ratan Tata, Ynetnews reported on Wednesday.

Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan reportedly tried to promote a free trade zone on the Israel-Jordan border as part of his partnership with Tata, the Israeli media outlet said. The project, which the Israeli Police said was against the advice of the country’s defence establishment, would have generated “huge profits” but was scrapped because of the security costs Israel would incur.

However, Tata’s office told PTI that the references to the industrialist in the Ynetnews report were “grossly incorrect”.

Israeli media had reported in 2017 that Tata testified before Israeli police officials about his alleged links with Milchan’s project during a trip to Tel Aviv. But the industrialist’s office said on Wednesday that the reports in Israeli media on the contents of the meeting were “factually incorrect and appear to have been motivated.”

Netanyahu is accused of accepting gifts from Milchan in exchange for helping him get a United States visa. He also allegedly tried to influence coverage in Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel’s largest newspaper, in exchange for help with slowing the growth of a rival paper.