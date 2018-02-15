Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militants attack CRPF camp in Pulwama district
Security forces have retaliated and search operations are currently underway.
Suspected militants fired at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, ANI reported.
Security forces have retaliated and search operations are underway in Panz Gam village of Awantipora town, officials said. The area has currently been cordoned off.
More details are awaited.
The attack comes less than a week after militants had attacked the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu, and a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Karan Nagar in Srinagar. Six soldiers, one civilian and three militants were killed in the Sunjuwan attack. A CRPF constable and two militants died in Karan Nagar.