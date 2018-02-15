Suspected militants fired at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, ANI reported.

Security forces have retaliated and search operations are underway in Panz Gam village of Awantipora town, officials said. The area has currently been cordoned off.

More details are awaited.

#FLASH: Terrorists fired at CRPF camp located in Panz Gam village of Pulwama's Awantipora. Security forces retaliated, area under cordon; search operations underway. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/RUcFw44win — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

The attack comes less than a week after militants had attacked the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu, and a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Karan Nagar in Srinagar. Six soldiers, one civilian and three militants were killed in the Sunjuwan attack. A CRPF constable and two militants died in Karan Nagar.