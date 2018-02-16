Security forces are battling militants in the Pattan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. No casualties have been reported so far, but the gunfight is still on. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the area, The Indian Express reported.

Militants hiding in Tantray Mohalla in Pattan reportedly started firing at security forces who were conducting a cordon and search operation in the area early on Friday, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

More details are awaited.

Cordon & search operation which was being carried at Tantarypora Pattan Baramulla turns into an encounter.Police and Security forces on job.@spvaid @KashmirPolice @BaramullaPolice — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) February 16, 2018

This is the second militant attack on security forces in the past 24 hours. On Thursday evening, suspected militants fired at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

This comes less than a week after militants had attacked the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu, and a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Karan Nagar in Srinagar. Six soldiers, one civilian and three militants were killed in the Sunjuwan attack. A CRPF constable and two militants died in Karan Nagar.