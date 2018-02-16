Twitter users poked fun at United States culture and fashion magazine Vanity Fair for carrying a positive profile of billionaire Nirav Modi just days after he was booked for fraud. On February 15, the magazine carried an article about the jeweller’s brand, lineage of diamond traders and his plans to expand his company’s presence with 100 boutiques across the globe.

“And with Modi’s family history, business acumen and ambition, he may just pull it off,” the profile said of Modi’s plans to make his brand Asia’s first truly global luxury brand. The billionaire diamantaire is accused of cheating Punjab National Bank of Rs 280 crore. The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a look-out notice against Modi and three others.

The scam involved officials from within the bank allegedly handing out fake Letters of Understanding on behalf of companies associated with Modi, which allowed him to access massive foreign exchange loans that were completely unsecured.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had said that the bank had filed two complaints against Modi and a jewellery firm for the fraudulent transactions. The agency has also asked Interpol to help locate the billionaire jewellery designer.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs, acting on the Enforcement Directorate’s suggestion, suspended the validity of the passports of Nirav Modi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks.

Here are some of the tweets reacting to the article:

The award for comic-timing goes to Vanity Fair. Lovely write up on NiRav Modi. https://t.co/GvOCfH1RiN — Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) February 16, 2018

Dude. @VanityFair how are you not aware that #NiravModi has been accused of a major scam. Just days ago!

https://t.co/8gvq37ufp0 — Aditya Paul (@adityampaul) February 16, 2018

Umm @VanityFair this is just bad timing for this lovely profile on #NiravModi https://t.co/7V5LDpznH9 — Pearl Shah (@PearlShah) February 16, 2018