The big news: Nirav Modi’s properties attached, passport suspended, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India won the final ODI against South Africa, and 13 Russians have been accused of attempting to interfere in the 2016 US presidential polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI asks Interpol to help locate jewellery designer Nirav Modi, MEA suspends his passport: Meanwhile, Twitter users mocked Vanity Fair for ‘fawning’ over the billionaire in its latest issue.
- Kohli produces another record-breaking ton as India complete 5-1 series win over South Africa: The India skipper’s 35th ODI ton secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win for the visitors in the sixth and final match in Centurion on Friday.
- Thirteen Russians indicted for attempting to interfere in 2016 presidential election: A few of them were reportedly in contact with ‘unwitting individuals associated with the Donald Trump’s campaign’, the prosecutors said.
- Rahul Gandhi dissolves Congress Working Committee, forms new panel to work for plenary session: The session is likely to take place before the second part of the Budget sitting of Parliament on March 5.
- Powerful earthquake strikes southern Pacific coast, no casualties reported: Houses were damaged in the town of Santa Maria Chimalapas and walls collapsed in Jamiltepec town.
- Following Cauvery verdict, Panneerselvam says his government will work towards getting Tamil Nadu’s share of water: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the verdict was ‘good news’ for the farmers in the state.
- Railways to do away with reservation charts on trains at major stations from March 1 on trial basis: From March 1, all trains at A1, A and B category stations will carry the physical and digital copies of the reservation charts at platforms.
- Seven workers die while cleaning underground drainage tank in Andhra Pradesh: Officials said the labourers died because they inhaled poisonous gas.
- Delhi HC issues notices to office-bearers of JNU students’ union for allegedly violating court order: The court said it had barred students from protesting within 100 metres of the varsity’s administration building.
- Bangkok replaces Beijing and New Delhi on Asia’s most polluted cities list: On Friday, air quality levels were ranked at 148 in the ‘unhealthy’ category.