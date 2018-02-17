A look at the headlines right now:

CBI asks Interpol to help locate jewellery designer Nirav Modi, MEA suspends his passport: Meanwhile, Twitter users mocked Vanity Fair for ‘fawning’ over the billionaire in its latest issue. Kohli produces another record-breaking ton as India complete 5-1 series win over South Africa: The India skipper’s 35th ODI ton secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win for the visitors in the sixth and final match in Centurion on Friday. Thirteen Russians indicted for attempting to interfere in 2016 presidential election: A few of them were reportedly in contact with ‘unwitting individuals associated with the Donald Trump’s campaign’, the prosecutors said. Rahul Gandhi dissolves Congress Working Committee, forms new panel to work for plenary session: The session is likely to take place before the second part of the Budget sitting of Parliament on March 5. Powerful earthquake strikes southern Pacific coast, no casualties reported: Houses were damaged in the town of Santa Maria Chimalapas and walls collapsed in Jamiltepec town. Following Cauvery verdict, Panneerselvam says his government will work towards getting Tamil Nadu’s share of water: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the verdict was ‘good news’ for the farmers in the state. Railways to do away with reservation charts on trains at major stations from March 1 on trial basis: From March 1, all trains at A1, A and B category stations will carry the physical and digital copies of the reservation charts at platforms. Seven workers die while cleaning underground drainage tank in Andhra Pradesh: Officials said the labourers died because they inhaled poisonous gas. Delhi HC issues notices to office-bearers of JNU students’ union for allegedly violating court order: The court said it had barred students from protesting within 100 metres of the varsity’s administration building. Bangkok replaces Beijing and New Delhi on Asia’s most polluted cities list: On Friday, air quality levels were ranked at 148 in the ‘unhealthy’ category.