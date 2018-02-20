An Border Security Force constable succumbed to the injuries sustained during a reported ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Karnah sector, an official statement said. The constable has been identified as SK Murmu.

The BSF constable was killed in a sniping attack, the BSF said.

On Monday, three civilians were injured after Pakistani troops allegedly violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector in Baramulla district.

Meawhile, a group of suspected militants attacked the Air Force Water Pump House in Jammu and Kashmir’s Malangpora earlier on Tuesday, Greater Kashmir reported. The militants escaped and security forces are on the look out for the accused.