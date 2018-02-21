India said on Wednesday it was “deeply dismayed” by the extension of the state of emergency in Maldives for 30 days. In a statement, the Ministry for External Affairs said the manner in which the Parliament made the decision on Tuesday was against the Maldivian Constitution.

“The consequent delay in the resumption of the political process and the continuing suspension of the functioning of democratic institutions including the judiciary is likely to further delay restoration of normalcy in Maldives,” the statement said.

India said it was important to ensure all democratic institutions function in a fair and transparent manner.

We are deeply dismayed that the Government of Maldives has extended the state of emergency for a further 30 days. Press Release at https://t.co/Ugr8FoGa8T@EoIMaldives — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 21, 2018

On Tuesday, the Maldivian Parliament approved President Abdulla Yameen’s proposal to extend the state of emergency in the country by 30 days. Yameen had said national security was still under threat and the constitutional crisis had not been resolved.

The United States also said it was disappointed at the development. The Department of State reiterated its call to Yameen to end the state of emergency and uphold the rule of law.

Yameen had first imposed the state of emergency in the island nation on February 6, in defiance of a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners. Security forces then stormed into the court premises and arrested two judges, including the chief justice. The police also arrested a former president.

India had then said it was “disturbed” by the declaration of emergency.