The National Investigation Agency said on Thursday that it has registered a case and begun its probe into the attack on an Army camp in Jammu earlier this month. Six soldiers, one civilian and three militants were killed in the Sunjuwan attack on February 10.

“In compliance with the MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs] order, the NIA [National Investigation Agency] has re-registered a case in the Sunjuwan Army camp terror attack case,” IANS quoted an official from the investigating agency as saying.

The National Investigation Agency has registered cases under sections of criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, murder and attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code, some sections of the Arms Act, and certain provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

On February 10, a group of Jaish-e-Mohammed militants entered the highly-fortified Army camp, hurling grenades and shooting guns. The attack was carried out just a day after the fifth death anniversary of Afzal Guru, who was hanged and buried in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013 for his involvement in the 2001 Parliament attack.

India claims that these militants were from Pakistan, but Islamabad has repeatedly denied the allegations.