Unidentified people allegedly beat an eight-year-old Dalit boy to death and injured his 14-year-old sister and his mother in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, The New Indian Express reported, quoting unidentified officials. The incident occurred at a row house near a farm plot in Vellamp­uthur village.

The matter came to light early on Thursday when some passers-by heard moans coming from the house. They found an eight-year-old boy dead inside, with injuries on his body. A woman and a girl lay severely injured. The girl was also found in a state of undress, which led to the suspicion that the assailants had raped her, The New Indian Express said.

Local residents who found the trio immediately informed the Arakandanallur police station and rushed the injured to the Thirukovilur Government Hospital. Later, the woman and girl were referred to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

Unidentified police officials told The Hindu that the woman lived with her eight-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter, while three other sons and a daughter worked in Bengaluru.

The boy’s body has been taken to Mundiyambakkam for an autopsy. A police team from Arakandanallurn have begun an inquiry into the case.