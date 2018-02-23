A court in Delhi on Friday sent Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul to one-day transit remand in connection with a loan default case, ANI reported. They will be produced before a court in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested them on Thursday after interrogating them for four days and conducting searches at their homes and office spaces in Kanpur. The agency produced them in the Patiala House Court on Friday to seek transit remand.

The investigating agency had filed a case against Rotomac Global and its directors Vikram Kothari, Sadhana Kothari and Rahul Kothari on Monday for wilfully defaulting on loans worth Rs 3,695 crore from government banks.

The case was based on a complaint from Bank of Baroda, one of the banks from which the company took a loan. The others involved are Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, and Oriental Bank of Commerce. Vikram Kothari has been accused of criminal breach of trust, diverting funds and violating foreign exchange rule.

He has denied any wrongdoing. “Yes, I took a loan from the bank, but it’s wrong information that I haven’t paid back,” he said, according to NDTV.

The Enforcement Directorate had also filed a case against the Rotomac Pens chairperson under the Prevention Of Money Laundering Act, according to ANI.