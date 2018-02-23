The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition by IndiGo, which challenged a Delhi High Court order asking it to move part of its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The airline has 25 days to partly shift its operations, PTI reported.

In October 2017, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir were asked to move part of their operations to Terminal 2 to decongest Terminal 1 because of a space crunch at Terminal 1. Since it opened in 1984, Terminal 2 has been used barely for three months a year to operate flights for Haj pilgrims. In 2017, Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd, which operates the airport, said it spent Rs 100 crore to refurbish the terminal.

IndiGo had challenged the decision in court. But on February 13, a larger bench of the Delhi High Court had upheld the ruling of a division bench in favour of the Delhi International Airport Ltd. It had observed that the airport authority’s decision could not be called unreasonable merely because it may affect the airline.

IndiGo had suggested having Terminal 1 dedicated only for its operations and having SpiceJet move its flights to Terminal 2. The High Court held that the suggestion catered only to IndiGo’s commercial considerations, without taking the public into consideration.