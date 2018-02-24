A trial court in Mapusa, Goa, will start hearing the rape case against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal on March 15, The Hindu reported on Saturday. The hearings will continue till March 17.

Earlier, the court was supposed to hear the case from February 26 to March 1. It was postponed after Tejpal informed the court that he has changed his lawyer, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora told The Hindu.

Tejpal is accused of raping a junior colleague in 2013 in a hotel elevator at an annual event organised by the magazine in Goa. The trials in March will begin with the prosecution questioning the complainant. The Supreme Court on December 6, 2017, directed the trial court to keep the proceedings going and examine witnesses in the matter.

In September 2017, the trial court charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint. He pleaded not guilty. Earlier, in an internal email, he claimed the incident had been a “lapse of judgment”.