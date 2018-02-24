The big news: Mehul Choksi tells employees he can’t pay them post PNB scam, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The finance minister said regulators must be held accountable in such bank scams, and a former Trump aide pled guilty to conspiracy and lying.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mehul Choksi tells employees he can’t pay them, blames it on bank accounts being frozen: The accused in the PNB scam claimed that investigating agencies were not interested in a fair inquiry and were only trying to create havoc.
- Regulators need to be held accountable, says Arun Jaitley after PNB scam: Speaking at the Global Business Summit, where Modi also spoke, the finance minister said the industry needs to get into the habit of doing ethical business.
- Former Trump aide pleads guilty to conspiracy, lying to investigators inquiring Russian interference in US polls: Rick Gates could earn a shortened prison term for admitting his guilt and cooperating with the federal inquiry.
- Ten taken into police custody for killing adivasi man in Attappady: The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into his death.
- CBI books Delhi diamond exporter in another loan default case worth Rs 389 crore: The agency has named Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd and its four directors for the alleged fraud at the Oriental Bank of Commerce.
- Woman accuses UN Population Fund’s India representative of sexual harassment, files FIR in Bihar: The complainant also alleged that a female assistant representative at the organisation’s Delhi office taunted her about her character.
- BJP wants Andhra Pradesh’s second capital in Rayalseema, passes resolution: The move is being seen as the latest in the widening rift between the BJP and it ally, the Telugu Desam Party.
- Re-polling ordered in six booths in Tripura, CPI(M) threatens ‘street movements’: One of the booths is in Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s constituency, Dhanpur.
- 17% voting in Mungaoli bye-polls, 16% in Kolaras till 10 am: The votes for the Madhya Pradesh bye-elections will be counted on February 28.
- United States imposes new sanctions on North Korea, Donald Trump warns of ‘phase two’: The US Department of The Treasury said the sanctions were the largest-ever to date.