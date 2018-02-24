A look at the headlines right now:

Mehul Choksi tells employees he can’t pay them, blames it on bank accounts being frozen: The accused in the PNB scam claimed that investigating agencies were not interested in a fair inquiry and were only trying to create havoc. Regulators need to be held accountable, says Arun Jaitley after PNB scam: Speaking at the Global Business Summit, where Modi also spoke, the finance minister said the industry needs to get into the habit of doing ethical business. Former Trump aide pleads guilty to conspiracy, lying to investigators inquiring Russian interference in US polls: Rick Gates could earn a shortened prison term for admitting his guilt and cooperating with the federal inquiry. Ten taken into police custody for killing adivasi man in Attappady: The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into his death. CBI books Delhi diamond exporter in another loan default case worth Rs 389 crore: The agency has named Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd and its four directors for the alleged fraud at the Oriental Bank of Commerce. Woman accuses UN Population Fund’s India representative of sexual harassment, files FIR in Bihar: The complainant also alleged that a female assistant representative at the organisation’s Delhi office taunted her about her character. BJP wants Andhra Pradesh’s second capital in Rayalseema, passes resolution: The move is being seen as the latest in the widening rift between the BJP and it ally, the Telugu Desam Party. Re-polling ordered in six booths in Tripura, CPI(M) threatens ‘street movements’: One of the booths is in Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s constituency, Dhanpur. 17% voting in Mungaoli bye-polls, 16% in Kolaras till 10 am: The votes for the Madhya Pradesh bye-elections will be counted on February 28. United States imposes new sanctions on North Korea, Donald Trump warns of ‘phase two’: The US Department of The Treasury said the sanctions were the largest-ever to date.