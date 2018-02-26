Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was re-admitted to hospital on Sunday after complaining of abdominal pain. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said he was undergoing treatment for dehydration at the Goa Medical College.

“We have posted specialist doctors who are monitoring his health continuously,” Rane said, according to PTI. The chief medical officer of the hospital said Parrikar was “responding well to the treatment and is under observation”.

The 62-year-old chief minister has been unwell for days. He was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 22 and presented the Goa Budget in the Assembly hours later. “For a complete recovery, doctors have advised me to take some precautions in the immediate short term,” he had said in the Assembly, according to NDTV. “During this period, my interaction with the public will be limited.”

Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College on February 16 after complaining of stomach ache and food poisoning. He was moved to Lilavati Hospital soon after. The Goa Budget Session was shortened to four days because of his ill health.