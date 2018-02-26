A look at the headlines right now:

An outpouring of grief on Twitter after acting legend Sridevi’s death: The actress was renowned for her naturalistic acting abilities, her comic timing, and her graceful dancing skills. Suspected militants kill policeman in attack near shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam: The attackers also fled with the officer’s service rifle, reports said. Manohar Parrikar re-admitted to hospital for dehydration: The chief minister was admitted to the Goa Medical College after complaining of abdominal pain. India is moving from women’s development to women-led development, says Narendra Modi on Mann ki Baat: In Puducherry, the prime minister said the Union Territory was a victim of ‘Congress culture’. CBI registers Rs 109-crore loan default case against Uttar Pradesh’s sugar company: The Oriental Bank of Commerce had granted Rs 148 crore in 2011 to Simbhaoli Sugars, one of India’s largest sugar refinery companies. Haryana government decides to include Gayatri Mantra in morning prayers in schools: The state education minister said the decision was made after the move to include the Bhagvad Gita in the syllabus ‘yielded positive results’. Kerala Police arrest top official of foundation accused of teaching communal content in its schools: The Peace Educational Foundation allegedly included study material aimed at disrupting communal harmony in the school curriculum. China moves to lift 2-year limit on president’s term, sets stage for Xi Jinping to lead indefinitely: The ruling Communist Party also proposed that Xi’s political ideology should be written into the Constitution. Kerala law student receives threats over Facebook post on menstruation taboos: The woman added that a group of unidentified men wearing masks had threatened her sister. Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, accuse each other of ignoring farmers: While the Congress chief said Modi was waiving businessmen’s loans, the BJP president called the state’s CM Siddaramaiah ‘insensitive’.

