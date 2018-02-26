The big news: Film industry mourns Sridevi’s death, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Militants killed a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was re-admitted to hospital.
A look at the headlines right now:
- An outpouring of grief on Twitter after acting legend Sridevi’s death: The actress was renowned for her naturalistic acting abilities, her comic timing, and her graceful dancing skills.
- Suspected militants kill policeman in attack near shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam: The attackers also fled with the officer’s service rifle, reports said.
- Manohar Parrikar re-admitted to hospital for dehydration: The chief minister was admitted to the Goa Medical College after complaining of abdominal pain.
- India is moving from women’s development to women-led development, says Narendra Modi on Mann ki Baat: In Puducherry, the prime minister said the Union Territory was a victim of ‘Congress culture’.
- CBI registers Rs 109-crore loan default case against Uttar Pradesh’s sugar company: The Oriental Bank of Commerce had granted Rs 148 crore in 2011 to Simbhaoli Sugars, one of India’s largest sugar refinery companies.
- Haryana government decides to include Gayatri Mantra in morning prayers in schools: The state education minister said the decision was made after the move to include the Bhagvad Gita in the syllabus ‘yielded positive results’.
- Kerala Police arrest top official of foundation accused of teaching communal content in its schools: The Peace Educational Foundation allegedly included study material aimed at disrupting communal harmony in the school curriculum.
- China moves to lift 2-year limit on president’s term, sets stage for Xi Jinping to lead indefinitely: The ruling Communist Party also proposed that Xi’s political ideology should be written into the Constitution.
- Kerala law student receives threats over Facebook post on menstruation taboos: The woman added that a group of unidentified men wearing masks had threatened her sister.
- Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, accuse each other of ignoring farmers: While the Congress chief said Modi was waiving businessmen’s loans, the BJP president called the state’s CM Siddaramaiah ‘insensitive’.