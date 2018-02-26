The Delhi Police on Monday told a court in the national Capital that the closed circuit television footage from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence had been tampered with, ANI reported. The court was hearing an alleged assault case of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Prakash had accused two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs of assaulting him during a meeting at the chief minister’s house on February 19. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Singh said that the meeting between Prakash, Kejriwal and AAP legislators was held not in the chief minister’s camp office but in his drawing room.

The police said the Forensic Science Laboratory would examine the footage. Subsequently, the court reserved its order in the case for Tuesday.

On Friday, the police had searched Kejriwal’s home for CCTV footage and said that 14 out of the 21 cameras were operational, but running behind time. There were also no cameras in the room in which the alleged assault took place, the police said.

On the same day, the court had rejected the bail petitions of AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, who have been accused of assaulting Prakash. However, Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon also refused to grant the police any further custody of the two legislators.