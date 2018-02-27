The Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in the Poonch and Rajouri districts, PTI reported the Indian Army as saying.

Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the firing from across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir started around 8.45 am, The Indian Express reported. He said the Indian Army was retaliating effectively.

Attacks by Pakistan’s troops were also reported at Tarkundi Gali, Lambi Bari, Khorinar and Dharand Panjgrian in Rajouri, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told PTI.

All schools in the affected areas in Rajouri were closed on Tuesday, Choudhary said.

The ceasefire violation comes a little more than 36 hours after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the LoC in Nowshera on February 24 and 25, The Indian Express reported. India retaliated and firing from across the border stopped at 6.50 pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy artillery fire for the first time since 2003, when the two countries signed the ceasefire agreement, in the Uri sector. Villagers who live along the Line of Control in the Uri sector fled their homes in panic allegedly after Pakistani troops asked them to leave.