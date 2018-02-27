Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he and other government officials would attend the Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat provided they were not attacked.

Prakash had alleged last week that two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs assaulted him in Kejriwal’s house.

#Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash writes to Delhi CM over today's meeting of council of ministers on budget session, says, 'will attend the meeting on the assumption that CM will ensure there is no physical attack & verbal assault on the officers' pic.twitter.com/NpfAr80EMV — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

Later, it was decided at the meeting that the Delhi government’s Budget Session would be held from March 16 to 28, PTI reported. Prakash attended the meeting along with Finance Secretary SN Sahay and General Administration Department Secretary MK Parida.

After the alleged assault on the chief secretary, bureaucrats had refused to resume work under the Kejriwal government. The chief minister said on Friday that Lieutenant General Anil Baijal had assured him that the bureaucracy would return to work.

Officers not attending meetings for last 3 days. Governance suffering. I m v concerned. LG assured he will take all steps to ensure officers started functioning normally. Council of ministers assured him all cooperation. All of us need to work together for betterment of Delhi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the state government is contemplating live streaming all meetings between state officials and Cabinet ministers and putting details of file movements online, to “improve transparency”. According to the proposal, the live feed for each meeting and its audio output would be available on a website for the public to watch.

An unidentified government official said that if the proposal is passed, it will find place in the upcoming Delhi Budget session.