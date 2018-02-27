The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Tuesday selected ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif as its president, Reuters reported. Shahbaz Sharif is currently the chief minister of the Punjab province.

The country’s ruling party, however, named Nawaz Sharif the “leader for life”. The move is likely to draw criticism from the Supreme Court that had disqualified him as the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

“Nawaz Sharif will work as a life leader of the party,” said senior party official Mushahidullah Khan. “A meeting of the party’s General Council will be held on March 6, which would elect Shahbaz as the permanent president.”

The Supreme Court’s disqualification order had overturned the amendment passed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that allowed Sharif to continue heading the party despite being legally barred from holding any public office. The court order also rendered “null and void” all decisions Sharif had made as the party’s president since his disqualification, according to Pakistan Today.