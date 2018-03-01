A look at the headlines right now:

Cabinet clears Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill to confiscate assets of offenders fleeing country: The provisions of the bill apply to those offenders against whom a warrant has been issued in relation to an economic offence. Delhi court sends Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody till March 6 in INX Media case: The agency told a Delhi court that he had remained evasive during interrogation. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge turns down government’s invitation to attend Lokpal selection committee meeting: The Congress leader told Narendra Modi in a letter that the Centre has ‘reduced a sacred procedure to political pretense’. ED files money laundering case against Simbhaoli Sugars for allegedly cheating bank of Rs 109 crore: The CBI also questioned Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law Gurpal Singh, who is the deputy managing director of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited. Cabinet approves proposal to increase allowances for MPs: The limits will be revised every five years. Vladimir Putin blames ‘extremist forces’ for failure of truce in rebel-held Syrian enclave: The shelling from Eastern Ghouta never stops and rocket and mortar attacks occur up to 80 times a day, the Russian president claimed. Delhi University students seek police action against perpetrators of semen-filled balloon attacks: Teachers of Jesus and Mary College also joined the protest outside the police headquarters after a student from the college was attacked. Protests against alleged scam in SSC exams enter third day, aspirants demand CBI probe: Students have alleged ‘mass cheating’ in an examination and said the question paper was leaked. Alert issued in UK before Storm Emma hits: The blizzard from Siberia has been dubbed the ‘Beast from the East’. Age limit can be relaxed for transgender candidates seeking government jobs, says Madras High Court: The court was hearing a plea against a judgement ordering the recruitment board to reserve a post for a transgender candidate.