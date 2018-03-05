The Indian benchmark indices fell for a fourth straight session after Asian shares dropped amid fears of a global trade war and political uncertainty in Italy. The BSE Sensex was trading 286 points lower at 33,760.76 around 2 pm. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 102 points and trading at 10,355.75.

Metal, auto, oil and gas, banking and public sector unit stocks dragged as there were fears of a trade war, fuelled by United States President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import curbs on steel and aluminium. Trump will reportedly sign the order imposing the increased import tariffs this week.

“We are on the losing side of almost all trade deals,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the US for many years. Our Steel and aluminum industries are dead. Sorry, it’s time for a change!”

Shares of Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Reliance and Hindustan Unilever declined the most on the Sensex while Hindalco, Tata Motors, Aurobindo Pharma, Ambuja Cement and Tata Steel were the top losers in Nifty.

Analysts, however, told Reuters that the weakness in Indian markets was temporary and a positive March-quarter corporate results would boost sentiment. “The market is absorbing the negative global reports since there was a three-day break,” said Krish Subramanyam, the co-head and equity adviser at Altamount Capital.