The Maharashtra government on Monday ordered an inquiry into allegations that dozens of Class 12 girls were allegedly strip searched at an examination centre in Pune, ANI reported.

“It’s not correct to search girls in this manner,” Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde told the news agency. “The board doesn’t give such orders.”

On Saturday, the local police filed a case against two women security guards of Vishwashanti Gurukul in Loni Kalbhor village near Pune for allegedly asking girls to remove their clothes to check if they were carrying materials to cheat in the examination. They were booked for sexual harassment and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The alleged incident took place between February 21 and February 28. The case was filed after some girls told their parents and then informed the police.

#Maharashtra Education minister Vinod Tawde orders inquiry in MIT Pune's Vishwashanti Gurukul incident, says, 'it's not correct to search girls in this manner. Board doesn’t gave such order. We are also planning to change the exam centre'. pic.twitter.com/ABzLnJTJON — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

“They made us take off our pants, aprons and kurtas and checked our private parts for chits,” one of the complainants told the Hindustan Times. “The girls who said they were on periods were taken to the washroom to check if they were really menstruating.”

About 80 students have made the allegation, according to Pune Mirror. This is the first time Vishwashanti Gurukul is an exam centre for board examinations.

The state board for secondary and higher secondary education had on Sunday denied the incident, and said though all girls were checked for cheating material, they were “not undressed or strip searched”.

Maharashtra Institute of Technology, the group that runs the school, called the allegations “baseless, false and defamatory”, PTI reported. The school also said the students were reacting because they had not been able to cheat in the exams. School principal Virendra Bawaskar claimed that one of the four complainants had been found to have cheating material with her.

TN Supe, the education officer at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s education board, said officials had visited the school and would submit a report on Monday after which the board would take action, The Times of India reported.