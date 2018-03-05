The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has directed all schools in the national Capital not to deploy any male guard or sanitation worker in their primary wing. The order comes after a Class 2 student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram was found dead in the toilet September 2017.

The directive is an addition to the “check on safety measures” guidelines the government had issued in November 2017.

The government also ordered that all entry and exit gates in schools should be closed, and no outsider let in without permission from the principal. The order also said that school authorities should install a private telephone exchange between the guard’s enclosure and the headmaster’s office to ensure that no one enters the institution without permission.

“In case the boundary wall of the school requires further extension in terms of its height or is under repair, the school principal concerned should contact the Public Works Department office of their respective area and get the work done expeditiously,” the circular added.

The circular said authorities should direct all security guards and sanitation workers to be “vigilant, polite and sympathetic” towards the students.