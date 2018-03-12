A passenger plane from Bangladesh crash landed in Tribhuvan International Airport at Kathmandu on Monday afternoon. The US-Bangla plane crashed after becoming unstable while landing, an airport official told The Kathmandu Post.

The airport authority and Nepal Army personnel have started rescue operations. The report added that Tourism Ministry Joint Secretary Suresh Acharya said 17 injured passengers were sent to different hospitals for treatment.

Television reports claim there were 78 passengers on board, but this has not been confirmed.

The airport was shut following the crash.

More details are awaited.