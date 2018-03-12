A Karnataka court on Monday acquitted Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and all other accused in the 2009 pub attack in Mangaluru for a lack of evidence, NDTV reported.

“We believe it is a triumph,” Muthalik, who was present in court at the time of the judgement, said according to News 18. “Cases under some 10 sections were filed against us and we have emerged victorious today.”

In January 2009, dozens of activists allegedly belonging to the Sri Ram Sene, a fringe outfit in Karnataka, attacked women at a pub in Mangaluru. They claimed that the women had been violating Indian culture. The attack led to protests including a “Pink Chaddi” campaign when people sent pink undergarments to members of the Sri Ram Sene.

The state deputy convener of Sri Ram Sene, Prasad Attavar, had claimed responsibility for the attack. “It was a spontaneous reaction against women who flouted traditional Indian norms of decency,” he had said.

However, in 2010, Muthalik said that the attack was a “big mistake” as it had affected his group’s reputation. “People are still wary about the Sri Ram Sene and refuse to give space for its office or any other activities,” he had claimed.