Eight personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s 212 battalion were killed and six injured in the Kistaram region of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday, ANI reported. Of the injured personnel, four are in critical condition.

The security forces were carrying out search operations in the area when suspected Maoists detonated three explosives and started firing on the paramilitary soldiers, The Hindu reported. The rebels, who had earlier in the morning fired at the paramilitary force’s Cobra battalion, reportedly blew up the mine-protected vehicle the soldiers were travelling in. The incident reportedly took place at 12.30 pm.

#FLASH Eight personnel of CRPF's 212 bn lost their lives in an IED blast by Naxals in Kistaram area of #Chhattisgarh's Sukma. pic.twitter.com/pg0Z5E53qb — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

This incident comes a week after two Border Security Force personnel were killed in the state’s Rowghat area and a former police constable was shot dead in Sukma. The attacks on the security forces have gone up since a joint team of the Telangana and Chattisgarh Police killed 12 suspected Maoists in Dantewada district’s Pukari Kanker region on March 2.