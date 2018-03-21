A 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad suffered burn injuries on Tuesday morning after two men on a bike threw a corrosive substance, suspected to be acid, at her, the Hindustan Times reported. Five passengers in the autorickshaw in which the woman was travelling were also injured.

The woman’s family alleged that a 25-year-old former female colleague might have orchestrated the attack. In his complaint, the victim’s brother said that the accused – who lives in Kondli locality – used to be his sister’s roommate. The two were good friends and reportedly talked to each other over phone for hours, NDTV reported.

“She is the same age as my daughter,” the Hindustan Times quoted the victim’s father as saying. “They were friends earlier but my daughter snapped communication and she had been pressuring her to resume communication. We also lodged several complaints against her at Sahibabad police station and also at New Kondli police station, where she lives. She issued threats and followed my daughter regularly.”

The woman was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. “According to doctors treating her, she has sustained 25% burns on her face and is in critical condition,” the hospital’s spokesperson Poonam Dhanda said. “She has been admitted to the burns ICU [intensive care unit] of the hospital. The doctors also want to check whether there is any damage to her eyes.”