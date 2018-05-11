The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking an independent investigation into the death of actor Sridevi, PTI reported.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud dismissed the plea filed by a man named Sunil Singh.

On March 9, the Delhi High Court rejected his petition, saying authorities in India and Dubai had already looked into the incident. Singh later moved the Supreme Court.

Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai. She was there to attend her nephew’s wedding, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. The government of Dubai had confirmed that she had lost consciousness and accidentally drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room. The actor’s body was flown to Mumbai three days later.