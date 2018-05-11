The Congress on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-month regime in Tripura was worse than 200 years of British rule in India. The party threatened to launch an agitation from May 17, accusing the BJP government in Tripura of demolishing the opposition party’s offices.

“Within two months of assuming office, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government bulldozed 60-to-70-year-old Congress offices in Agartala,” said state Congress President Birajit Sinha, according to IANS. “We will launch a massive agitation from May 17 if the government demolished one more party office in Tripura. The BJP’s two-month rule in Tripura is worse than the British rule in India.”

Government officials, led by West Tripura District Magistrate Milind Dharmrao Ramteke and district police chief Ajit Pratap Singh, have razed many offices of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress and other parties, alleging they were built on government land. Sinha said the state government was trying to establish one-party rule in Tripura. “They do not want the opposition parties to function in the state,” he added.

The Congress leader also accused the state government of stopping 33 social pensions that were introduced by the previous Left Front government. The schemes reportedly benefited more than 4.50 lakh people. “The government has also kept in abeyance all types of recruitment though there are 50,000 vacancies in government departments,” said Sinha, citing government circulars.