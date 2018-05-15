Results for the Assembly elections in Karnataka will be out on Tuesday. Counting of votes for 222 of the 224 constituencies will begin at 8 am. A total of 72.13% of the electorate had turned out to vote, a number the Election Commission said was probably the highest since the 1952 Assembly elections.

The elections are significant because Karnataka is the only major state remaining with the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party is keen to add it to its tally ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

The run-up to the elections was marked by exhaustive campaigning from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the two major players in the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyrurappa have both expressed their confidence that they will lead the state. Yeddyurappa predicted he will take oath on May 17, and claimed his party would win 145 to 150 seats. Siddaramaiah responded by calling him “mentally disturbed”, and said the Congress would win 120 seats. The third major party in the fray, the Janata Dal (Secular), also appeared to be confident of winning enough seats all by itself. Party leader HD Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) would “cross the magic number on its own”.

The JD(S) has refused to openly back either the Congress or the BJP for the polls, and is likely to play kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly.

Here is some of Scroll’s reporting ahead of the Assembly elections: